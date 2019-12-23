Warangal and its date with Christianity

Warangal: Since that first Sunday Worship Service held in a rented house near Adalat (court) Centre in Hanamkonda on January 4, 1880 with just around a dozen believers, Warangal has become home to some grand looking churches as the number of believers continue to grow exponentially. The erstwhile Warangal district has as many has seven centenary churches – six of Baptist denomination - Lashkar Bazar, Desaipet, Matwada, Warangal, Pydipelly and Hasanparthy, and one of Church of South India (CSI) at Dornakal.

Rev. W W Campbell, who established the first Missionary Station at Secunderabad in 1875, and Rev. Albert Loughridge visited Hanamkonda, then a small town and seat of provincial government of the Nizam's. Loughridge and his wife Elizabeth whose groundwork led to the construction of Baptist Church, now known as Centenary Baptist Church (CBC), after they managed to secure a piece of land at Lashkar Bazar, a street where British officers and armed forces lived in those days, from the local government. The Baptist Church was inaugurated in 1884. The CBC now has over 200 branches spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

One of the most striking features of the CBC is its church bells. It has its own historical significance. It's one of those rare bells manufactured by America's leading bell-maker Meneely Bell Company. Andrew Meneely was an apprentice of Benjamin Hank. It may be mentioned here that Hanks is regarded as the first person to make church bells in the United States. For many a decade, the church bell which used to chime at sharp 6 am was like a clock tower for the denizens. These days the chimes of church bells indicate time for service.

Initially, the Christians living in Warangal region used to go to the Centenary Baptist Church in Hanamkonda. However, following an appeal from the locals, the then Baptist Church administration had set up a church at Lakshmipuram in over 8 acres. At that time, the believers used to offer prayers under the shade of a tree until the church was constructed in eight acres land. Kalwala Henry was the first pastor of the church. As the church is on the main road between Narsampet and Warangal, several people used to visit the church to offer prayers. The church began its services on October 1, 1893. By 1956, a large number of Christians settled around the church and the area started to be known as the Christian Colony.

Rev. V S Azariah, who was consecrated as the first Indian Bishop of the Church Missionary Society (CMS) on December 29, 1912, was the brainchild behind the construction of epiphany cathedral in Dornakal. He served as the Bishop of Telugu Mission of the CMS under the Madras Diocese.

The imposing epiphany cathedral which is a blend of Saracen and modern Dravidian temple architecture is a masterpiece even today. In fact, it's the only church in the country that reflects all the three major religions – Christian, Muslim and Hindu. The cathedral's minarets resemble Muslim's architecture, while its mantapam give an impression of a Hindu temple, and the Cross at the top is a symbol of Christianity. The Nizam of Hyderabad donated Rs 1,000 for the construction of church.

In 1921, the Dornakal diocese under Bishop Azariah became independent of the Madras diocese of the CMS. In those days, the Diocese encompassed all the Telugu-speaking CMS missions – Krishna, Khammamet and Dummugudem. It may be mentioned here that the CMS joined the Church of South India (CSI) in 1947.

The diocese has nearly 1,000 pastorates spread across Warangal, Nalgonda, Khammam and East Godavari districts in addition to a few in Odisha State. The diocese has several missionary schools and colleges. According to Rev. Dr Vadapalli Prasada Rao, the church does not receive any foreign funds and is run completely by the donors of the country as per the will and wishes of Bishop Azariah.

Speaking to The Hans India, the Centenary Baptist Church, Lashkar Bazaar, President Christopher Reuben said: "Since it started worship service in Warangal, the American Baptist Mission (ABM) has been doing a yeoman service to the needy sections of the society. Spirituality is not alone our mission, but also spreading love through social service. The William Carey High School that predominantly serves the students of tribes and Reach Orphanage that takes care of destitute and Mission Hospital (established in 1902) are some of our activities that testify our mission."

Brief History of Christianity



It took centuries for the Christianity to grow in the country. The seeds sown by St. Thomas, one of the 12 Apostles of Jesus Christ who is believed to have landed at Musiris, Cranganore, aka Kodungallur in Kerala in 52 AD. He made his first converts both Jews and Hindus, and built a church at Palayur town (now in Trichur district), regarded as the most ancient church in India.

Later, it was the expedition of Vasco da Gama in 1498 that brought along some Portuguese Missionaries to India.

The Telugu people's tryst with Christianity dates back to 1505 when Fr. Luis de Salvador, a Franciscan Missionary came to Vijayanagara Empire as an Ambassador of the Portuguese, with an aim to establish trade in India, and to obtain permission to preach Gospel.

In 1841, the Society for the Propagation of Gospel (SPG) started its work in Secunderabad-Hyderabad under the aegis of Rev. Witford. The St. Thomas SPG Church near Secunderabad railway station was built in 1854.