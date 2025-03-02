  • Menu
0.6 tmcft water let out to meet drinking needs

In a significant development, Sriramsagar project EE Chakrapani informed that water has been released from the Babli project in Maharashtra, which is upstream of the lifeline of the northern Telangana districts, the Sriramsagar Project.

Nirmal : In a significant development, Sriramsagar project EE Chakrapani informed that water has been released from the Babli project in Maharashtra, which is upstream of the lifeline of the northern Telangana districts, the Sriramsagar Project.

As per the orders of the Supreme Court, a three-member committee consisting of CWC EE Venkateshwaralu, Nanded DE Prashanth, Babli project assistant engineers Vinay, Ricky, Sushanth, and SRSP AE Ravi, lifted the project gates and released water into the downstream Godavari.

They stated that water was released to meet drinking water needs, and the gates will be closed once the release of 0.6 TMCs is completed. They said the water is expected to reach SRSP by Saturday night. Basara MRO Pavan Chandra suggested that people near the Sriramsagar Project be alert.

