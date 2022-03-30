1 held in Vikarabad 15-yr-old girl rape & murder case

Vikarabad: Vikarabad SP Kotireddy on Wednesday informed that the police have arrested the accused in 15-year-old girl rape and murder case. Addressing the media, he said that a boy identified as Mahender was arrested after a thorough investigation. He said that the police have questioned around 7 boys and their parents regarding the case. Later they also questioned on parents of the girl, he said.

He stated that with the help of the technical and clues team, the police were able to identify the main. He said that Mahender was taken into custody where he confessed to the crime during the interrogation.

The SP informed that girl died while she was forced for rape. The accused will be produced before the court by evening and follow the court's decision, he added.

SP Kotireddy on Tuesday stated that none has been arrested in a 15-year-old girl's rape and murder case. However, he clarified that around 6 people were summoned for questioning. He said the investigation is on and will reveal all the details as soon as possible.

It is to mention here that a 15-year-old girl was raped and brutally murdered on the outskirts of the Angadichittampalli village of Pudur mandal.

According to the sources, the 15-year-old girl a resident of Angadichittampalli village was missing since Sunday afternoon. On Monday morning, the villagers found the body of the young girl lying at an isolated place on the outskirts of the village and informed the police. The police along with a dog squad, clues teams, and senior officials reached the spot and after preliminary inquiries shifted the body to the mortuary. The victim was murdered reportedly with a blunt object on the head resulting in bleeding and death.

It was reported that Mahender, Sukender, Ashok, and Buchaiah have been arrested and are being questioned in connection with the rape and murder of the girl. A post-mortem of the girl was completed and the body was handed over to the parents by the police.