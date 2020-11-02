1 killed, 2 hurt in car rams into DCM truck in Nalgonda

A woman was killed and three others injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a DCM truck here at Kattamgur of Nalgonda district on Monday. Two women and a man suffered serious injuries and were shifted to Nakirekal government hospital.

The mishap took place on Monday morning when the victims, a native of Shadnagar were heading home from Khammam after meeting their relatives. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The victims are yet to be identified.

On Sunday, a pregnant woman died after a lorry into an auto-rickshaw at Urugonda village of Damera mandal of Warangal Rural district.

G Sangeetha (30), a native of Nallabelli mandal was going to Warangal when the accident occurred. Two other passengers who were injured in the mishap were sent to MGM hospital for treatment. Damera police registered a case and are investigating. The police arrested the lorry driver.