1 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Hyderabad
One person died and four other seriously injured in a ghastly road accident at Shamshabad Outer Ring Road on Sunday morning hours.
According to Shamshabad police, the accident occurred when their car hit a parked lorry at Pedda Golconda from behind. The car was heading towards Peddamberpet from Gachibowli ORR. Due to serious injuries, one person died on the spot and four others also sustained serious injuries. Police shifted them to a nearby private hospital for treatment.
After registering a case police are investigating. More details awaited.
