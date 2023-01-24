1 student dies, another injured in US shooting

  • Menu
An engineering student, who belongs to Sangareddy district, was injured in a gun attack in Chicago on Monday while another student from Vijayawada died in the shooting.

Hyderabad: An engineering student, who belongs to Sangareddy district, was injured in a gun attack in Chicago on Monday while another student from Vijayawada died in the shooting. Reports said that Koppala Sai Charan, who belongs to Sangareddy district, sustained a bullet injury in an attack by a gang of robbers.

He is out of danger. However, another Telugu youth from Vijayawada Devansh died in the attack.

Parents of Charan said that they got a call from the US on Monday afternoon about the incident. They were trying to obtain details about the safety of their son. Charan is a resident of LIG Colony in Ramachandrapuram of Sangareddy district. His mother Lakshmi is a teacher at a school in BHEL and his father Srinivas Rao is a private employee.

Charan went to the US on January 11 this year after he secured admission in the Governors State University, Chicago.

