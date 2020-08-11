10 Dengue, 200 Malaria cases reported in Bhadradri district

Kothagudem: It is interesting to note that dengue and Malaria cases have been reduced in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district when compared to last year by this time. Thanks to Covid-19, which made people to take all measures to contain coronavirus and also other diseases. This helped in the decrease of Malaria and Dengue cases, according to health officials. The advanced measures and efforts by the medical and health department and district administration also helped in reducing fever cases in the district.



According to officials, only 10 dengue and 200 Malaria cases were reported in the district from January to July and all cases were cured. In August month, till date no dengue case was reported but four malaria cases were reported. Last year, as many as 21 dengue and 237 malaria cases were reported and thousands of viral fevers were reported till July.

A retired medical officer, A Rama Rao, who worked in agency areas, said apart from Telangana, hundreds of people from Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh States, which are near to this district, will visit Bhadrachalam every day.

Most of these visitors are carriers of dengue and malaria. Earlier, cleanliness and sanitation are very less in the district, which has more backward tribal villages, but the coronavirus pandemic created fear among them, who started maintaining cleanliness and thus reducing fever cases.

District Malaria Officer Mokalla Venkateswar Rao informed that they have taken advanced measures in all villages across the district and also created awareness among the people about the importance of cleanliness. He said that one round of residual spraying was completed, and the second round will be taken up soon. About 55,000 mosquito nets were distributed in 293 villages to protect them from mosquitos, he added.