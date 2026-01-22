Apple Plans Major Siri Overhaul With AI Chatbot ‘Campos’ in iOS 27

Apple is preparing one of the biggest upgrades in Siri’s history, signaling a new direction for its digital assistant. After years of steering clear of chatbot-style tools, the company is now developing a fully conversational AI version of Siri, internally codenamed “Campos,” expected to debut with iOS 27 later this year.

The move places Apple squarely in the increasingly competitive AI assistant race dominated by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Instead of short, command-based responses, the new Siri will focus on natural conversations, better context awareness, and the ability to handle more complex, multi-step tasks.

Users will still activate the assistant the same way — by saying “Siri” or pressing the side button — but what follows should feel significantly more fluid and human-like. Apple wants Siri to understand follow-up questions, remember context during interactions, and perform deeper actions across apps without repeated instructions.

According to people familiar with the development, this chatbot experience is separate from the Siri refresh arriving earlier with iOS 26.4. That update will retain the current interface while adding practical enhancements such as reading on-screen content, using personal information when permitted, and improving web search capabilities. The full chatbot experience, however, is designed to replace the existing Siri interface entirely.

The project represents Apple’s broader effort to strengthen its position in artificial intelligence after a lukewarm response to its 2024 “Apple Intelligence” rollout, which faced criticism for delayed features and limited functionality. Reports of the new AI plans have already boosted investor confidence, with Apple’s stock rising following the news.

Apple is expected to preview the upgraded Siri during its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, with a public rollout likely around September alongside iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. Beyond AI features, these software releases are said to prioritise performance improvements and bug fixes rather than visual redesigns.

Internally, engineers have reportedly tested the chatbot as a standalone app, similar to ChatGPT or Gemini. Still, Apple intends to keep Siri deeply embedded within the operating system rather than launching it as a separate product.

Once live, the assistant will be capable of searching the web, drafting text, generating images, summarising documents, and analysing uploaded files. With user permission, it can also access personal data like messages, calendar events, and media libraries to provide quicker, more relevant responses. Because Siri integrates directly with the system, it can interact with on-screen content, adjust settings, open apps, or perform tasks such as placing calls or launching the camera.

The assistant will also connect closely with Apple services including Mail, Photos, Music, Podcasts, TV, and Xcode. For instance, users could ask Siri to locate a specific photo and edit it through voice commands or compose an email using details from their calendar.

Privacy remains central to Apple’s approach. Unlike many AI chatbots that store conversation history for personalisation, Apple is reportedly limiting how much Siri remembers to address user concerns.

On the technical front, the chatbot will use AI models developed by Google’s Gemini team, while Apple designs the interface and overall experience. The Siri update coming with iOS 26.4 will rely on Apple Foundation Models version 10, while Campos will run on a more advanced system known internally as version 11. Apple is also discussing running the chatbot on Google’s cloud servers, which would be a notable change from its usual reliance on its own infrastructure.