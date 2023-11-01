Live
- L&T's Rs 830cr fabless chip design facility big boost to India's semiconductor dream
- Tendulkar’s statue in 'lofted drive' pose unveiled at Wankhede Stadium
- AI, automation to require 16.2 mn existing Indian workers to upskill by 2027: Report
- Rahul Gandhi mocks BJP over its promise of backward class CM in Telangana
- BRS party has no bosses in Delhi, asks people to chose the right people
- Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi perform puja for marital union before heading to mandap
- Padma Rao holds padayatra in Secunderabad constituency
- Delhi docs perform rare robotic-assisted total hip & knee replacements
- New India-B’desh rail line to cut distance between NE states and Kolkata to 500 km from 1,600 km
- Public anger indicates change of power in Haryana: Hooda
Just In
100 Congress leaders joins BRS ar NKNR garden in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao
At the workers' meeting held at NKNR Gardens, 100 Congress leaders joined the BRS party in the presence of MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Corporator Jupalli Satyanarayana.
At the workers' meeting held at NKNR Gardens, 100 Congress leaders joined the BRS party in the presence of MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Corporator Jupalli Satyanarayana. The leaders expressed their support and enthusiasm for the BRS party and its vision for the constituency. The joining of these leaders.
Earlier, BRS Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao inaugurated the BRS party office in Kukatpally along with Corporator Jupally Satyanarayana in the morning.
On this occasion, Birla Murali Krishna Yadav, general secretary of the Youth Congress from Medchal district along with 50 others including C Narsingha Yadav, R Kistaiah, Rishi Yadav, Vikram, Bhim Rao and others joined in BRS in the presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao.
The youth Congress leader said that they have joined the BRS on the development carried out by Madhavaram Krishna Rao in Kukatpally.
Photo Gallery: 100 Congress leaders joins BRS ar NKNR garden in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao