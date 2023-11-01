At the workers' meeting held at NKNR Gardens, 100 Congress leaders joined the BRS party in the presence of MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Corporator Jupalli Satyanarayana. The leaders expressed their support and enthusiasm for the BRS party and its vision for the constituency. The joining of these leaders.

Earlier, BRS Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao inaugurated the BRS party office in Kukatpally along with Corporator Jupally Satyanarayana in the morning.

On this occasion, Birla Murali Krishna Yadav, general secretary of the Youth Congress from Medchal district along with 50 others including C Narsingha Yadav, R Kistaiah, Rishi Yadav, Vikram, Bhim Rao and others joined in BRS in the presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao.

The youth Congress leader said that they have joined the BRS on the development carried out by Madhavaram Krishna Rao in Kukatpally.





Photo Gallery: 100 Congress leaders joins BRS ar NKNR garden in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao