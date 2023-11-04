100 nominations filed in Telangana on first day

Hyderabad: A total of 100 candidates filed their nominations on the first day on Friday for the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections.

Majority of those who filed their papers were independents and candidates from smaller parties.

Eight candidates from Congress and seven from the BJP were among the candidates who fled their papers. The gazette notification for elections was issued on Friday.

With this, the process of filing of nominations for November 30 elections to the 119-member Assembly. Nominations will be done on all working days between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. till November 10 at the Returning Officer’s office in each of 119 constituencies.

The scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on November 13. The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be November 15.

Polling will be held on November 30 while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.