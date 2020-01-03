100 of other party activists join TRS in Adilabad

Adilabad: As many as 100 activists have joined the ruling TRS in the presence of Zilla Parishad chairman Rathod Janardhan at the residence of MLA Jogu Ramanna in Adilabad town on Friday.



Speaking on the occasion, Janardhan said that people are voluntarily joining the ruling TRS after getting attracted by the government's welfare schemes. He reminded that Mission Bhagiratha safe drinking water was inaugurated in Ranadev Nagar and Ram mandir has been constructed with an estimation cost of Rs 20 lakh on public demand.

Roads have been developed with an estimation cost of Rs 60 lakh and all-round development is possible with the TRS only, which will take up so many development works in the colony in near future, he assured.

The ZP chairman called upon the people to vote for the TRS candidates in the municipal elections to be held for 49 wards under Adilabad municipality. He urged the people not to believe the false promises of Opposition parties, which did nothing for the welfare of the colony and for the people. Janardhan appealed them to support leadership of MLA Jogu Ramanna and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Market Committee Chairman Mettu Prahlad, ITDA Chairman Kanaka Lakkay Rao, town president Sajeed, Jogu Premendar, A Bhoja Reddy, Kayyum and others were present.