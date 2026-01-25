1,000 Cong leaders to get nominated posts

Hyderabad: Good news for the Congress leaders who have been waiting for positions since their party came to power in 2023, as they will get the nominated posts in April, according to PCC president B Mahesh Kumar.

According to party sources, around 1,000 leaders would get positions if all nominated posts—both old and new—are filled. The party initially filled only 37 nominated posts, which later increased to about 60 after forming the government in December 2023. However, the Congress-led government is yet to appoint chairpersons and members to several key state-run corporations, boards, and commissions. These include TGSRTC, Official Language Commission, Water Resources Development Corporation, and several others.

A senior party leader said that nearly 1,000 leaders from the village to State level would have been benefited if the nominated posts had been filled immediately after the party came to power. “The party and the government have lost two valuable years, whatever the reasons may be,” the leader said. He added that if these leaders had been given responsibilities early on, they would have worked with full energy from the beginning of the government’s tenure. “This is a disappointing development. Party leaders and workers struggled for nearly 10 years against the BRS government and even faced legal cases. Since only a few were given posts, many others were left disappointed,” he observed. The leader further opined that if 1,000 leaders had been accommodated, the party’s strength at the grassroots level would have been far stronger than it is now. Another Congress leader stressed that the party must fill all nominated posts without fail in April and do justice to sincere party workers. “Otherwise, some leaders may be forced to look for alternative paths,” he warned.