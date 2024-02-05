Live
1,000 policemen oversee Jatara bandobast
Mulugu: With 18 days left for the Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, the police department has prepared a massive patrol with 1,000 policemen.
In this regard, the district SP observed movement of vehicles along with their entry to the parking lots of Urotam Kalvapalli in Mulugu on Sunday.
In addition, the surveillance room with CCTV footage and Medaram control room were also inspected. OSD Ashok Kumar, SP Aturunagaram Sirishetty Sankeerth, DSP Ravinder, other districts CIs and SIs participated in this programme.
