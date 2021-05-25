104-year-old woman beats Covid in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: 104-year-old Ranganayakamma from Nalgonda and her brother-in-law's son Ramanuja Charyulu ( 86) and his wife Laxmamma (76) are among brave Covid survivors, who fought the battle with willpower , courage and healthy lifestyle.



Ranganayakamma got married at the age of 6 and lost her husband at the age of 15. Since then she stayed at aunt's ( husband's mother) house at Savarkar nagar in Nalgonda. Along with brother-in-law son Ramanuja Charyulu and his wife Laxmamma , she became victim of corona in the month of August last year during the first wave.

'Age is just a number' as these elderly people recovered from the virus in just ten days after undergoing treatment at KIMS hospital in Hyderabad for four days.

''My food habits and lifestyle have given me a long life and helped me to conquer corona in just a week . Do not press the panic button. It is better to maintain mental balance , take a healthy diet and follow doctor's advice to win over the corona" says Ranganayakamma .

Another corona victim Ramanuja charyulu ruled out the so-called belief of taking of eggs and non vegetarian food for speedy recovery from corona . Further he said that leafy vegetables, sprouts , dryfruits , hot food , lukewarm water and breathing exercises helped them to improve their immunity and enabled them to come out from the clutches of its impact.

" As many as 26 members of his kin were affected by corona in the first and second wave so far but with their strong will power and healthy diet, all of them won over the corona in a recommended 14 days period successfully " Ramanuja Charyulu explained.

"Eventhough, 26 members of his kin were affected with corona , his aunt Ranganayakamma, his wife Laxmmamma and himself were not affected by the corona during the second time ,as we trio took two shots of vaccine in time." said Ramanuja Charyulu.