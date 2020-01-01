11 bikes, 2 cars seized during drunk and drive check in Hyderabad

As many as 11 bikes and two cars were seized during drunk and drive check conducted at Ayappa Society in Madhapur on the occasion of New Year.

The police arrested several people for driving under the influence of alcohol and seized their vehicles. The special drunk driving tests were also conducted throughout the city with the police setting up 20 drunk and drive checking points.

The flyovers were also closed from 11 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat appealed the citizens to stay away from drugs and drinking. He also warned drug peddlers and detained a few for selling drugs for the New Year events.