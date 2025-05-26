Live
112 appear for VAO exam in Nagarkurnool
Nagarkurnool: The Village Administration Officer (VAO) exam was conducted in a peaceful manner on Sunday in Nagarkurnool district. District Collector Badavath Santosh visited the exam center set up at the Government Boys Zilla Parishad High School in the district headquarters and monitored the conduct of the examination.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that out of a total of 119 registered candidates, 112 appeared for the exam at the designated center. He noted that necessary arrangements such as benches, lighting, fans, and drinking water were made available in the classrooms to facilitate a smooth examination environment for the candidates.
He also emphasized that strict security arrangements were made by the police department, and the exam was conducted without any scope for malpractice. The Collector confirmed that the examination concluded peacefully with no untoward incidents reported.