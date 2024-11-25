Live
12-yr-old dies of electrocution
A 12-year-old girl died of an electrocution during a wedding at a marriage function hall in King Koti, Narayanguda.
Hyderabad: A 12-year-old girl died of an electrocution during a wedding at a marriage function hall in King Koti, Narayanguda. The victim was Kalimatha Deepa, a grade nine student who had gone to the function with her parents, K Badal and Jaya. While playing with her relatives, she touched a water cooler and suffered an electric shock.
Upon noticing the victim unconscious, she was rushed to a private hospital, where the doctor declared her dead. Narayanguda police suspect that she might have suffered an electric shock after she came in contact with an uninsulated cable of the water cooler.
