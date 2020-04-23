13 houses burnt to ashes in fire mishap at Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Nearly 13 houses burnt to ashes in a major fire accident in a factory at Abbugudem in Annapureddipalle mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday. Property worth Rs 30 lakh was damaged in the fire accident.



According to the police, fire broke out in a plastic cover factory, which spread to the surrounding houses with thatched roofs. There were around 16 houses in the village and 13 were fully burnt and three partially.

The locals alerted police and fire fighters, who rushed to the village from Kothagudem, Paloncha and Sathupalli. The cause of the fire accident was not known. Annapureddipalle Inspector of Police Nagaraju, Sub-Inspector Suman and tahsildar Y Srinivasulu rushed to the spot and monitored rescue operation. After two hours, they managed to douse the fire.

District Collector MV Reddy announced as an immediate relief, 20 kg rice and other essential commodities along with Rs 8,000 cash will be given to 14 affected families due to the fire accident.

He directed the RDO SwarnaLatha to provide relief measures like temporary shelter etc and also to submit a report on the incident. The tahsildar was told to provide treatment to the injured.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswar Rao spoke to the district officials over phone and told them to offer all possible help to the affected families. Kothagudem ZP Chairman visited the village and took stock of the situation and assured government help to affected families.