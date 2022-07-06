13-month-old girl kidnapped for black magic, rescued

Kothur: A 13-month-old girl was kidnapped by an unidentified gang on July 1 which created a stir. The incident took place in Kothur Mandal. Shadnagar ACP Kushalkar explained the background of the case to the media during the conference held at his office on Wednesday. Kushalkar said that Kothur Circle Inspector G Balaraj, SI Shankar and ASI Sheikh Abdullah have cracked the mystery of the case by acting shrewdly.

According to the sources, the 13-month-old girl identified as Vasantha, daughter of Patlawat Lavanya and Shiva residents of Inmumulnarva village of Kothur Mandal, was kidnapped by unknown persons on July 1. Vasantha's mother lodged a complaint with the police about the kidnapping incident which took place near Jahangirpeer Dargah. Kothur Rural CI Satyanarayana first investigated the case, later the team of SI Shankar and ASI Sheikh Abdullah under the guidance of local CI Balaraju solved the kidnapping case. As per the information, in the CCTV footage, an auto was detected wandering in that area. However, only half of the number plate of the auto was found. With this, ASI Sheikh Abdullah examined the CCTV footage of SOC Cyberabad and found a clue related to auto. The Kothur police took the child kidnapping case as a challenge and reached Mughalpura in Hyderabad Old search in search of auto. There, the police conducted an investigation with great difficulty on four blocks and arrested the auto driver Abdul Rashid (32) in Mughalpura.

ACP Kushalkar said that the Kothur police took Abdul Rashid into custody and interrogated him, and lime lighted the gang. It is learnt that, Apsar Begum, an old woman resident at Kandikal Gate, performs blackmagic for childbearing and hatches a plot with the auto driver Abdul Rasheed out of greed to give children to the childless and get more money. But considering that it is somewhat difficult to kidnap children in Hyderabad, Kothur Mandal Jahangir Peer Dargah was chosen for the kidnapping the children. The Kothur Police are deeply investigating the case to find out if any such incidents happened earlier. ACP congratulated CI Balraj, SI Shankar, ASI Sheikh Abdullah for solving the case. The girl was handed over to her parents at the ACP office. The parents expressed happiness and thanked the police.