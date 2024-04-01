Live
14 complaints to Nagarkurnool District Police Grievance Cell: SP Gaikwad received complaints
District SP office said in a statement that 14 complainants from different parts of the district have come to the Nagar Kurnool District Police Grievance Cell today.
Nagarkurnool: District SP office said in a statement that 14 complainants from different parts of the district have come to the Nagar Kurnool District Police Grievance Cell today. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath personally received the complaints, after talking to them and inquired about their problems, after which he conveyed the problems of the complainants to the concerned police officers of the district.
SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath directed to resolve the matter immediately, the office of the district SP said in a statement that out of the complaints, six were related to land panchayats, three were related to marital disputes and the remaining five were related to dispensation of justice.
