14 years on, interstate road languishes in incomplete state

Gadwal: The long-pending Alampur Cross to Baliger Road, part of an interstate highway connecting Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh to Raichur in Karnataka, continues to languish in an incomplete state, even 14 years after its initial launch during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era.

Local residents are expressing deep frustration over the prolonged delay and are urging the R&B (Roads & Buildings) Department to take immediate steps to complete the roadwork.

The interstate road project, which started at Mittadoddi and stretches to Baliger near the Telangana–Karnataka border, was envisioned as a crucial link for regional connectivity and economic development. However, the project has been stalled due to political interference, contractor disputes, and alleged corruption.

Political tug-of-war blamed

According to local sources, the road’s delay stems primarily from political wrangling and disputes among local leaders over commissions and contract allocations. These internal conflicts have left the project in limbo, despite changes in government at both the State and district levels. Locals said that earlier contractors abandoned the project midway, unable to withstand political pressure, forcing the government to terminate old contracts and reassign the work to new contractors.

Only two kilometers remaining

Surprisingly, officials have disclosed that only two kilometers of roadwork remained to fully complete the project. Yet, due to bureaucratic apathy and political deadlock, even this small stretch has not been completed.

Public outcry and call to action

Citizens from both Telangana and Karnataka border villages, who rely on this route for daily commuting, trade, and medical access, are deeply disappointed. They question how, even after change in State governments since Telangana’s formation, this critical infrastructure project has seen no meaningful progress. Residents are now urging the Roads & Buildings department to intervene immediately and ensure the road’s completion. They emphasise that finishing the last leg of this vital road will significantly improve connectivity, safety, and the local economy. With the issue gaining renewed attention, the hope remains that officials will finally respond to the people’s demands and end the 14-year-long ordeal of a road stuck in political shadow.