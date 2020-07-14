15-day free training for government junior college faculty: TSBIE

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to train 5,300 government junior college lecturers on teaching methods and content creation for the online conduct of classes. Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Syed Omer Jaleel on Monday said that the quality improvement and skill development training in online teaching will be inaugurated by the State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The 15-day training programme for all the lecturers of government junior colleges will be inaugurated on July 14 by the minister online.

He said that the Telangana State Commissionerate of Intermediate Education with the help of Nirmaan, an NGO, in collaboration with Cognizant Technology Solutions Ltd., and Adobe Systems India Private Limited, is organising "Digital Disha." The online training programme is meant for all government and aided junior college lecturers (regular and contract), to improve their skills in developing and delivering high-quality online course material. Also, the conduct of online classes using digital tools like different software graphics, animations, assignments, etc.

The training will be provided free of cost to about 5,300 lecturers organised into 12 batches and the programme will consist of six hours of online training for over 2 days in digital teaching methods, digital content development tools using Adobe Creative Cloud. The participating lecturers will subsequently work on projects assigned and submit them on the 12th day of their training programme. After being reviewed by Cognizant, group-wise graduation day will be held on the final day.