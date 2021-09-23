15 injured after tipper lorry rams into travels bus in Hyderabad

As many as 15 persons were injured after the tipper lorry rammed into a travels bus here at Choutuppal near Hyderabad on Thursday morning.



The bus was heading to Hyderabad from Kakinada when the accident took place at Choutuppal. The police said that 15 people including the bus and lorry drivers were injured in the mishap. The condition of the drivers were said to be critical.

The injured persons were shifted to Choutuppal government hospital for treatment.

The road accident led to the heavy traffic jam in the area. Vehicles for about two kilometres have been lined up. Meanwhile, the police are trying to remove the vehicles from the highway to clear the road for traffic.