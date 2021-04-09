15 MW solar power synchronised from Mandamarri plant: SCCL CMD

Kothagudem: A 15 Megawatts segment out of the second phase 90 megawatts plant at Mandamarri was synchronised with Transco on Thursday. This is part of the 300 megawatts solar power plants being erected by Singareni and Director (Electrical and Mechanical) D Satyanarayana Rao switched it on for synchronisation.

Chairman and Managing Director of the Company N Sridhar conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of commencing power generation from the first plant in the second phase. In a note released by the SCCL, out of the 300 megawatts solar power plant erection in the first phase, 30 megawatts from Manuguru, 30 megawatts from Ramagundam, 39 megawatts from Yellendu and 10 megawatts from Singareni thermal power plant has already synchronised and total of 109 megawatts solar power has been synchronised with State grid. With this addition of 15 megawatts from Mandamarri, a total of 124 megawatts Singareni solar power has been synchronized with TRANSCO, he said.

Sridhar gave clear instructions that the balance 85 megawatts plants in the second phase should be completed by the end of May and 81 megawatts plants in the third phase must be completed by October and synchronized.

Solar power plants are being erected at three locations in the second phase. Out of these, 28 megawatts from Mandamarri plant-1, and 15 megawatts from plant-2 were to be erected. Frist plant (28 megawatts) will also be synchronized next week. Balance Kothagudem 37 megawatts, Bhupalapalli 10 megawatts plant are to be completed by May 15 and synchronized. With this, 90 megawatts in the second phase will be completed he said.

Out of the 81 megawatts erection in the 3rd phase, erection of 15 megawatts floating plants on the water reservoir of Singareni Thermal power plant has been taken up by Novis Company and the work is going on in full speed.

Similarly, for the first-time solar plants on over burden – 22 megawatts on Ramagundam OC-3, 10 megawatts on Dorli OC-1 are also being taken up. This work has already started and is in progress. Apart from these, 11 megawatts in Chennuru and 23 megawatts near Kothagudem are being erected by the Adani group, Sridhar said.

By October 2021, the three phases of erection of Singareni solar plants would be completed and a total 300 megawatts solar power would be synchronized with the State grid. 1200 megawatts thermal power from Singareni thermal power plant, 300 megawatts power from Singareni solar plants – a total of 1500 megawatts of power would be supplied for the needs of the State by Singareni, Sridhar told.