15 school children hurt in road accident in Sircilla

Hyderabad: 15 school students were injured when an RTC bus rammed into school bus from behind. The incident took place near Yellareddypet of Sircilla District. Injured children were shifted to the nearby hospital and their condition is stable.



Report said RTC bus which hit the school bus from behind is suspected to be the result of negligence of RTC bus driver.

2 passengers of RTC bus were also injured. Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao who represents Sircilla constituency in Telangana Assembly, called the District Collector to find out the details of the accident and asked him to take care of the injured children.