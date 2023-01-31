  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

15 school children hurt in road accident in Sircilla

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

  • The incident took place near Yellareddypet of Sircilla District
  • Report said RTC bus which hit the school bus from behind is suspected to be the result of negligence of RTC bus driver

Hyderabad: 15 school students were injured when an RTC bus rammed into school bus from behind. The incident took place near Yellareddypet of Sircilla District. Injured children were shifted to the nearby hospital and their condition is stable.

Report said RTC bus which hit the school bus from behind is suspected to be the result of negligence of RTC bus driver.

2 passengers of RTC bus were also injured. Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao who represents Sircilla constituency in Telangana Assembly, called the District Collector to find out the details of the accident and asked him to take care of the injured children.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X