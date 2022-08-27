15 students fall sick after Gurukul staff serve 2 days left over food

Narayanakhed: Around 15 students fell sick after eating food in a Gurukul School at Jukkal, Narayanakhed. The mess staff heated the left over dal that was cooked on Thursday evening, and served it to the students on Friday morning. Within a short time after eating the item, students began vomiting and fell sick.

The school staff gave ORS packets to the sick students.

Meanwhile, the students complained that rice is always undercooked. They alleged that the mess staff are not giving food as per the menu and always serve rice, dal and sambar only.

When contacted Gurukul School warden Ellam, he said that they served yesterday's dal after cooks told him that it was ok. Only a few students fell sick, he added.

After getting information, tahsildar Dasharath Singh visited the school and enquired the students about the incident.