15 students injured as RTC bus rams school vehicle

Rajanna-Sircilla: Around 15 students of a private school were injured when an RTC bus hit the school bus on Tuesday near Yellareddypet mandal headquarters in Sircilla district.

As per reports, the RTC bus travelling from Kamareddy to Sircilla hit the school bus, which caused bleeding injuries to the students. The locals rushed to the spot and shifted them to a private hospital for treatment. They are out of danger.

The passengers who were injured while travelling in the RTC bus were also shifted to Sircilla hospital.

District Collector Anuraag Jayanthi enquired about the incident with DEO Radhakishan. Later, IT and Municipal Administration Minister KTR spoke to the Collector and enquired about the details. He ordered the Collector to take necessary measures for the treatment of the students and advised that if requireed shift them to Hyderabad for better treatment.