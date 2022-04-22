15kg ganja seized in Suryapet, three held

Suryapet: Suryapet town and CCS police in a joint operation arrested three persons and seized 15 kg ganja from their possession on Friday.

The arrested persons were identified as Sidari Prabhudas(30), native of Vizag district of Andhra Pradesh, Kollu Saikiran (31) of Suryapet town and Kola Manikanta (27 ) native of Sandubavi Bazaar of Suryapet town.

Police recovered 15 kg of ganja, twp black Pulsar bikes and three phones from their possession.

The SP congratulated CI A Anjaneyulu, SI P Srinivas, CCS CI Ravikumar, SI Naresh and CCS staff who cracked the case.