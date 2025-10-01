16-Day Awareness Program for Agricultural and Rural Workers Launched in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: A 16-day awareness program for agricultural laborers and rural multipurpose workers was inaugurated today at the district headquarters in Jogulamba Gadwal. The event is being jointly organized by the Telangana Agricultural Workers Union (TVVU) and the Telangana Gram Panchayat Multipurpose Workers Union (TGPMWU), under the supervision of district secretary G. Narasimhulu. The program will run from October 1 to October 16 and aims to highlight the issues faced by agricultural laborers and unorganized sector workers while promoting community awareness activities in villages across the state.

The inauguration was attended by key leaders including Mattagala Venkataiah, State General Secretary of TVVU, D. Venkateswaramma, State Women’s Secretary, district secretaries G. Narasimhulu and T. Padma, and representatives Eshwaramma, Srinivasulu, Sanjeev Kumar, Ramulu, Vinod, and Kavita. B. Naganna, State General Secretary of TGPMWU, also participated in the event.

This initiative is part of a larger nationwide call by the National Alliance of Agriculture Allied Workers Union (NAAWU). Under this campaign, from October 1 to October 16, activities will be carried out across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. The program focuses on engaging with unorganized sector workers, identifying their problems, and raising awareness about their rights.

The program culminates on October 16 with observances marking World Food Day. During the event, NAAWU will conduct protest activities highlighting issues faced by agricultural laborers, including lack of consistent work in villages, inadequate and unequal wages, delayed or absent employment guarantees, lack of statutory social security, and exploitation of marginalized communities including Dalits, women, and children. Additionally, laborers are facing job losses due to climate change and extreme weather conditions, while many continue to work under coercion by local contractors in precarious conditions.

Through a series of awareness and protest activities, the unions plan to submit memorandums with demands to the state government via district collectors on World Food Day, aiming to ensure fair wages, social security, and improved working conditions for unorganized sector workers.

The inaugural event in Jogulamba Gadwal saw participation from agricultural laborers and unorganized workers from various mandals of the district. The program ran from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM and marks the beginning of the state-level campaign that will continue over the next 16 days.