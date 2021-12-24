177 new Covid infections, 1 fatality in Telangana

Coronavirus in Telangana: The State reported 177 new Covid infections and one fatality on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of deaths to 4,018. The total number of positive cases so far arel 6,80,251. The number of active cases on Thursday was 3,596.

The Health authorities on Thursday conducted 38,219 Covid tests of which results of 4, 470 samples are awaited. A total of 190 persons have recovered (rate 98.88 per cent). So far 2,94,33,907 Covid tests have been conducted in the State.

Of them 680,251 have tested positive; while 672, 637 have recovered. The Covid positive cases reported from districts include: Bhadradri Kothagudem(3), GHMC (93), Kama reddy(1), Karimnagar (3), Khammam (4), Mahabubnagar (5), Mahbubabad (3), Mancherial(2), Medchal-Malkajgiri(9), Nalgonda(5), Nizamabad and Peddapalli (4 each), Rajanna Siricilla (1), Ranga Reddy (16), Sangareddy (7), Siddipet (4), Vikarabad, Wanaparthy and Warangal Rural (1 each), Hanumakonda(7) and Yadadri-Bhongir (3).