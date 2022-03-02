18-month-old girl abducted from Hyderabad's Niloufer hospital

An 18-month-old baby girl who came to Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad with her mother was abducted here on Wednesday. The police said that the girl has come along with her mother from Shahbad mandal of Vikarabad district.



"As the girl's mother was pregnant, she went to consult a doctor leaving her outside. When she came out after the consultation, the girl was missing," the police said. The woman failed to trace the girl and inside and outside the hospital and soon approached the police.

The police who swung into action suspect a woman who was in the hospital might have abducted the child and efforts have been launched to track the woman.

Nampally inspector Khaleel Pasha said that three special teams were formed to rescue the child.