Live
- Himachal farmers promoting cow dung, buttermilk for natural farming in mountainous terrain
- Premier League: Chelsea scrape past Everton through Nicolas Jackson's lone goal
- Kalinga Super Cup: Mohun Bagan SG sail past Kerala Blasters to seal SF spot
- MotoGP: Marc Marquez extends dominance with sprint race victory at Spanish GP
- Pahalgam aftermath: Crackdown intensifies in Kashmir, 175 detained
- New Land Disputes Resolution System Introduced Through "Bhoo Bharati Act": District Collector B.M. Santosh
- BJP Leader S. Ramachandra Reddy Opposes Cancellation of Mallankunta Reservoir, Submits Representation to District Officials
- Waqf Amendment Act Will Protect Rights of Poor Muslims: DK Aruna
- Historic Step for Alampur Farmers: Link Canal from RDS to Chinnonipalli Reservoir Approved, Grand Felicitation for MP Mallu Ravi and AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar
- Illicit Affair Leads to Murder: Four Arrested in Gadwal District
1st Additional District Judge S. Ravi Kumar Inspects Bharosa Centre in Gadwal
S. Ravi Kumar, the 1st Additional District Judge of Gadwal, visited the District Bharosa Centre today. As part of his visit, he reviewed the services being provided to victims of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases.
Gadwal: S. Ravi Kumar, the 1st Additional District Judge of Gadwal, visited the District Bharosa Centre today. As part of his visit, he reviewed the services being provided to victims of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases.
During the inspection, Judge S. Ravi Kumar interacted with the Bharosa Centre staff and inquired about the psychological, medical, and legal assistance being offered to women victims. He assessed the functioning of the Centre and discussed the operational procedures with the team.
The program saw the active participation of Bharosa Centre staff and court officials. The visit highlighted the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring that victims receive comprehensive support services and justice in a timely manner.