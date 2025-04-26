1st Additional District Judge S. Ravi Kumar Inspects Bharosa Centre in Gadwal

Gadwal: S. Ravi Kumar, the 1st Additional District Judge of Gadwal, visited the District Bharosa Centre today. As part of his visit, he reviewed the services being provided to victims of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases.

During the inspection, Judge S. Ravi Kumar interacted with the Bharosa Centre staff and inquired about the psychological, medical, and legal assistance being offered to women victims. He assessed the functioning of the Centre and discussed the operational procedures with the team.

The program saw the active participation of Bharosa Centre staff and court officials. The visit highlighted the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring that victims receive comprehensive support services and justice in a timely manner.