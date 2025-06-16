2 electrocuted at Ganesh idol-making centre

Jagtial: Several 2 electrocuted at Ganesh idol-making centre2 electrocuted at Ganesh idol-making centrepeople sustained serious injuries and two lost their lives due to an electric shock at a Ganesh idol-making centre located on the outskirts in Korutla town. According to preliminary information, the incident took place at the Balaji Ganesh idol manufacturing centre plunging the local community into sorrow.

While an idol was being transported it touched 33 kv high-voltage overhead wires leading to a fire accident. Locals tried to remove the wires using sticks. On receiving information, the police reached the scene and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Alwala Vinod, Alwala Nithin, Venkat Reddy Rajesh, Nellutla Banti, Nellutla Krishna, Sainath, Hanumanthu from Maharashtra, and Roshan and Akash Roshan from UP. Vinod and Sainath died on the way to the hospital. Details are awaited.