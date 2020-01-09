2 held in Hyderabad for smuggling ganja

The Excise sleuths have arrested two people for smuggling ganja. According to the officials, the arrested procured the ganja from Vishakapatnam and transporting it to Maharashtra, Delhi and other cities through Hyderabad.

Enforcement assistant excise superintendent Pavan Kumar along with the officials of excise station, Saroornagar caught the contraband during a vehicle check at LB Nagar crossroads. They seized 22 kg ganja, two mobile phones, Rs 25,000 cash at their instance.

The arrested were identified as Korragasi, a native of Araku in Vishakapatnam and Y Vishnuvardhan, a resident of Markapuram in Prakasam district.

According to the officials, the arrested who are well-educated found the customers on a website who posed questions on ganja. They met the customers in Maharashtra and offered a sample of ganja. Later, the arrested made a deal to sell 22 kg of ganja to them which was seized while being transported to Shirdi.

The duo obtained the ganja for Rs 1000 per kg in Araku and was selling it at Rs 10,000 per kg in Delhi and Maharashtra.