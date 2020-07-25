2 Maoist sympathisers arrested in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Manugur police has arrested two Maoist sympathisers on Saturday. During a vehicle inspection at Bugga crossroads, police caught hold of a 45-year-old P Somaiah due to his suspicious movements. Police said that during questioning he revealed that he is a resident of Gonge village in Chattisgarh and confessed that he was a sympathiser to the Maoist party and had been supplying essential commodities to them.

Similarly, another sympathiser identified as C Ravi of Pinapaka mandal was also arrested from Manugur mandal on Saturday.

Taking the Maoists declared bandh seriously, CRPF and Grey hound along with district forces were deployed at the border of Telangana and Chattisgarh. While the police officials were conducting their combing operations, Maoists burned a tractor belonging to a tribal in Dummugudem mandal on Saturday morning following the bandh declared by them.

The Kothagudem SP, Sunil Dutt alleged the Maoist party of being divided into two groups and posing trouble for the tribals. He also said that the Maoist party leaders Damodar and Haribhushan have been resorting to extortions from contractors, business people and are collecting money in crores.