200 persons get 3-day jail for misbehaving with women

Hyderabad: As many as 200 persons were produced before the court on Friday, who were found guilty and were awarded with 3-day imprisonment along with a fine for misbehaving with women devotees at Khairtabad Bada Ganesh and other crowded places. The Hyderabad SHE Teams nabbed a staggering 996 individuals in the recently concluded 11-day Ganesh festival.
According to SHE Teams, out of the 996 individuals caught red-handed for misbehaving with women, 200 were booked under the U/S 292 BNS & 70 of the Hyderabad City Police Act. These offenders were apprehended with video or photo evidence of their indecent behaviour in various public places in the city. The remaining offenders, for whom video evidence could not be captured, were strictly counselled in the presence of their family members. They were warned about their conduct and ordered to attend SHE Teams for counselling sessions at regular intervals. These individuals will remain under surveillance by SHE Teams to monitor their behaviour and ensure they refrain from repeating such actions.
SHE Teams aims not only to punish offenders, but also to correct the misguided youth by influencing their mindset and attitude towards women in society through counselling and attendance. All the offenders will be counselled in the presence of a psychologist in a separate counselling session. SHE Teams advised the people to stand up, speak out, and know that SHE Teams are always there to protect and support you. SHE Teams urge readers to report any improper behaviour they witness via Dial 100 in case of emergency or WhatsApp at 9490616555.