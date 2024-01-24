200-unit free power for poor from Feb: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Minister for R&B and PCC Manifesto Committee member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday announced the launch of free power supply to the poor up to 200 units from February. This is one of the guarantees of the Congress announced before coming to power.

Reddy said the government was gearing up for implementing the scheme from the beginning of next month. He maintained that the government was committed to implementing the scheme as promised within 100 days. Squarely blaming the KCR government, the minister held that since the BRS government had pushed the State into enormous debts the implementation of guarantees was getting delayed. “Beginning from unemployment allowance to 2BHK, all promises made by the previous government have remained unfulfilled,” he asserted while leaving Gandhi Bhavan after attending the committee meeting. On Monday Reddy maintained that the government, which remains committed against all kinds of corruption, will be probing allegations of fund misappropriation by the previous government at different levels. besides investigating the Kaleshwaram scam. He reiterated that the BRS would end up with zero seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Following the elections the pink party will be reduced to a single digit in terms of number of MLAs; about 30 MLAs from the party will be switching over to the Congress,” he added.