21 IPS officers transferred

Hyderabad: 21 IPS officers have been transferred and posted in different wings. Warangal and Ramagundam Police Commissioners among others were transferred on Friday. Director General, Telangana special protection Force, Anil Kumar was transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Personnel) duly relieving senior IPS official Mahesh M Bhagwat from full additional charge.

M Srinivasulu, Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam was transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, CID in the existing vacancy. Ambar Kishor Jha, Commissioner of Police, Warangal was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police. On promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sunpreet Singh, Superintendent of Police, Suryapet was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Warangal.

Chetna Mylabhutala, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Peddapalli, Ramagundam Commissionerate was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Women Safety Wing in Hyderabad. Sindhu Sarma, Superintendent of police, Kamareddy was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Intelligence in the existing vacancy.

Potharaju Sai Chaitanya, Superintendent of Police, Telangana Anti Narcotic bureau, Hyderabad was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad in the existing vacancy. Gaush Alam, Superintendent of Police, Adilabad was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar.

Akhil Mahajan, Superintendent of Police, Rajanna Sircilla was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police. Chennuri Rupesh, Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy was

transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Telangana Anti Narcotic Bureau, Hyderabad.

Akshansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad City was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yadadri Bhongir, Rachakonda. Paritosh Pankaj, OSD, Kothagudem was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy.

Gite Mahesh Babasaheb, OSD, Murugu was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Rajanna Sircilla. Ankit Kumar Sahkhwar, who is waiting for posting, was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Warangal East.

A. Bhaskar, who was waiting for posting, is posted as Deputy

Commissioner of police, Mancherial, Ramagundam. K. Narasimha, who was waiting for posting, is posted as Superintendent of Police, Suryapet. K Shilpavalli, who was waiting for posting, is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad. Y Saisekhar, IPS was posted as Superintendent ofPolice, SIB, Intelligence. P Karunakar, Superintendent of Police (NC), who is waiting for posting, was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Peddapalli, Ramagundam Commissionerate. On transfer, P Ravinder, Superintendent of Police (NC) was posted as Superintendent of Police, CID in the existing vacancy.