22 TSREIS Jr colleges record 100% pass

Hyderabad: In the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2024 results released on Wednesday, around 22 Telangana State Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSREIS) Gurukul Junior Colleges recorded 100 percent pass percentage.

Out of the 35 Junior Colleges run by the TSREIS, approximately 2,175 intermediate first-year students and 2,364 intermediate second-year students appeared for the exam. Among them, 94.5 percent achieved outstanding results, marking the highest performance among all Gurukul educational institutions.

Out of which 6 junior colleges in the first year and 16 junior colleges in the second year achieved 100 percent pass percentage. According to officials, the students of Thatipally scored 990 marks out of 1,000, while the students of Limgampally Kodakandla secured 986 marks, emerging as the State-level toppers in the Intermediate Public Examinations.