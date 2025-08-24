230 seized urea bags distributed at subsidised rates

Nagarkurnool (Peddakottapally): Ina move to support farmers during the peak agricultural season, agriculture department officials in Nagarkurnool district distributed 230 urea bags seized from Arunodaya Fertilizer Shop in Peddakothapally. The seized stock was made available to farmers at the government-fixed rate of Rs 267 per bag on Saturday, ensuring that cultivators are not burdened with black-market prices.

According to officials, the action was taken after irregularities were noticed in the fertilizer shop. The seized stock was immediately redirected to needy farmers to prevent any disruption in crop cultivation. Farmers expressed relief as the timely supply of urea will help them continue their agricultural operations without difficulty.

Agriculture authorities further stated that strict vigilance will continue across the district to check illegal hoarding and black marketing of fertilizers. They also warned that stern action would be taken against traders indulging in malpractice, while assuring farmers that adequate fertilizer stocks are available with the department to meet the ongoing demand.