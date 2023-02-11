25,000 people attended Kanti Velugu camps in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao said that the Telangana is the only State that is providing better medical services to the people by protecting the eye-sight of the people through Kanti Velugu.

The first phase of Kanti Velugu camps stated on January 18 and held for 16 days received a great response in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. The camps conducted in 13 divisions under the KMC ended on Friday.

According to the schedule decided by the state government, the second round of camps would start on Saturday another 13 divisions in the KMC. On this occasion, Sunil Rao said that in the first phase of the city, 25, 000 people in 13 divisions came to the eye camps and underwent examinations and received medical services. Reading glasses have been distributed to around 8, 000 people and prescription glasses to 4, 000 through kanti velugu, he said.

According to the instructions of the medical department, some of those who underwent eye examinations were referred for eye surgery. The Telangana state government alone has set up 10 primary medical centres in Karimnagar city which no other government has done in the last 67 years.

He said that 5 PHC centers and 5 Basti Dawakhanas have been set up under the municipal corporation with the intention of providing accessible medical services to the people. Medical Officers Vasudha, Sagar, ANM Sadhya, Anganwadi Teacher Ganga Bhavani, and team members, Youth Club President Upendhar, Narendhar, Balu, Sanitary Jawana Shyam and others participated in this programme.