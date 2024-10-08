Live
- North Korea to send troops to Ukraine in support of Russia: South Korea's defence chief
- J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina loses Nowshera to NC
- Gross enrollments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 7 crore mark
- Shagun Parihar, 'living example of BJP's resolve to finish terrorism' in J&K, wins contest
- Chandrababu meets Union Steel Minister Kumaraswamy, discusses on Vizag Steel Plant
- India's Copper Supply Challenge: Navigating the Path to 2035
- Discussion on Upliftment and Empowerment of Marginalized Communities at Sagara Bhageeratha Pratibha Puraskara Vedika
- PlayStation Launches Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds and Pulse Elite Headset
- The Evolution of Loyalty Programs: Trends Shaping Customer Engagement
- Even Cong leaders don't like Rahul Gandhi's leadership: Mohan Yadav
27 CIs transferred across Rachakonda Police Commissioner limits
In a significant development, within the Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudhir Babu has ordered the transfer of 27 Circle Inspectors (CIs) in a decisive move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.
Among the notable transfers, G. Venkateshwarlu, previously the house officer at Chaitanyapuri station, has been appointed as the new Deputy Inspector at Kushaiguda. Meanwhile, G. Venkateswara Rao, who served at the Rachakonda Police Control Room, will step into Venkateshwarlu's former role.
Additionally, Ashok Reddy, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Vanasthalipuram, has been reassigned to the Cyber Crime Police Station, with Bhukya Rajesh taking over as his successor.
