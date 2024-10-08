  • Menu
27 CIs transferred across Rachakonda Police Commissioner limits

In a significant development, within the Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudhir Babu has ordered the transfer of 27 Circle Inspectors (CIs) in a decisive move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.

Among the notable transfers, G. Venkateshwarlu, previously the house officer at Chaitanyapuri station, has been appointed as the new Deputy Inspector at Kushaiguda. Meanwhile, G. Venkateswara Rao, who served at the Rachakonda Police Control Room, will step into Venkateshwarlu's former role.

Additionally, Ashok Reddy, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Vanasthalipuram, has been reassigned to the Cyber Crime Police Station, with Bhukya Rajesh taking over as his successor.

