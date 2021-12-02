27 girls test Covid positive at Sangareddy gurukul

SangareddySangareddySangareddy: Twenty-seven students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul Residential School for girls at Indresham village of Sangareddy district tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

This is the fourth incident in the state in a matter of 12 days. On November 29, as many as 42 students and one teacher of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul school in Muthangi village tested positive. Earlier, Mahindra University near Hyderabad was closed after 25 students and five staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

In another incident a few days back, 29 students of a government residential school and junior college for girls at Wyra town in Khammam district had tested positive for the virus.

Following these incidents, Education Minister Sabitha Indrareddy held a review meeting with all the education department officials and directed them to take all necessary measures to see that the virus does not spread in schools, colleges and hostels.

The Minister directed the district collectors to set up vaccination camps in educational institutions wherever necessary and achieve 100 per cent vaccination for teaching and non-teaching staff. She also emphasised on proper sanitation measures in schools and use of sanitisers and masks by the students and staff without fail.

However, many schools complain that they have no funds to sanitise the school twice a day as per the protocols nor do they have money to supply hand sanitisers to children.