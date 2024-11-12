28 Arrested After Attack on Officials in Vikarabad

Vikarabad: Police have arrested 28 people in connection with an attack on government officials in Vikarabad district. The officials were in a village to gather public opinion about setting up a new pharmaceutical company in the area.

The incident happened during a village meeting yesterday, when some locals tried to physically attack the District Collector and other officials. The officials were there to discuss the proposed project and hear the community’s views.

The situation became violent, and the officials were forced to stop their work. The police quickly arrived and arrested 28 people involved in the attack. They are investigating the incident further.

This attack has raised concerns about how locals are reacting to industrial projects in their areas. Authorities have promised to take all necessary actions to keep officials safe and continue with the project consultations.