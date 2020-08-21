28-year-old booked for sexually assaulting minor girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Kuslumpura police on Friday registered a case against a 28-year-old man for sexually assaulting a school going girl who lives in his neighbourhood.

The accused identified as Rohan befriended the girl during Bonalu festival. The duo exchanged their phone numbers and was in touch with each other. Family members of the girl in the complaint said that the accused took the girl to his home on the pretext of talking to her.

He then offered drinks mixed with sedatives to her and committed the offence when the fell unconscious.

Later, he threatened the girl to dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone. However, the girl disclosed the matter to her family who approached the police and registered a complaint against the accused.

The police booked a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused who has gone absconding.