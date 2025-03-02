₹28.67 cr sanctioned for tribal tanda devpt

Wanaparthy : The Congress government has sanctioned Rs 28.67 crore for the development of tribal tandas in Wanaparthy constituency, with a focus on improving transportation and infrastructure. The funds have been allocated through various government orders, including Rs 6 crore under GO RT No. 71, Rs 12.60 crore under GO RT No. 37, and Rs 10.07 crore under GO RT No. 38.

Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka, Incharge Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, District Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, and Nagarkurnool MP DrMallu Ravi for their support.

In a statement on Saturday, he said that the government is committed to addressing the long-pending demands of tribal communities by providing better road connectivity and infrastructure.

For decades, many tribal tandas have struggled with inadequate transportation facilities.

The MLA pointed out that the last major road development in these areas took place during the Indiramma Rajyam.

“Now, once again under Congress rule, the tribal regions are witnessing renewed focus on infrastructure improvement. The sanctioned funds will not only enhance road connectivity but also be utilized for strengthening community halls, upgrading schools, and constructing boundary walls for panchayat offices,” he said.