2BHK: BJP to stage protests

Warangal: Demanding double bedroom houses to the poor, the BJP is to organise protests across the erstwhile Warangal district on Monday (July 24). Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao said that they were organising a massive protest near Pochamma Maidan in the city under the aegis of party Warangal district president Kondeti Sridhar, demanding the BRS Government to fulfill its election promise of providing double bedroom houses to the poor.

“It’s been nine-and-a-half-year since the BRS assumed power; however, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who time and again reiterates that double bedroom houses are a symbol of self-respect for the poor is yet to fulfill it,” Pradeep Rao said. Former MP Vivek Venkataswamy will take part in Monday’s protest, Pradeep Rao said.

In a similar development, BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma said that they were organising a massive dharna on the national highway-163 near Hanumakonda Collectorate on Monday. The BJP national executive committee member and former MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy will lead the protest, she said.