3 bike lifters arrested

Peddapalli: The NTPC police arrested three inter-district bike lifting gang members. It is reported that around fifteen bikes were recovered from accused in connection with 13 cases that took place in Peddapalli and Mancherial districts. Peddapalli DCP P Ravinder stated that a police team which was checking vehicles at Medipalli chowk on Tuesday evening, stopped two persons moving on a bike. The duo tried to flee and the police chased and caught them.

The duo were identified as Arunia Ravi from Subashnagar and M Ravi from NTPC. Based on the information given by them, police arrested another person Bayyapu Damodar Reddy from Ranapur of Palakurthi mandal. The three accused confessed the crime of stealing bikes parked in isolated places. The trio are believed to have addicted to lead lavish lives and decided to earn money in an easy way by stealing bikes.

As part of this they lifted vehicles in NTPC, Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district and Ramakrishnapur, Mandamarri, Bellampalli, Srirampur, Naspurparna of Mancherial districts and later they used to sell stolen bikes through their friend Bayyapu Damodar Reddy. Godavarikhani ACP Giriprasad, Ramagundam CI K Laxminarayana, Sis Swaroop Raj, K Kumar and others were present.