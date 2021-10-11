3 die in separate road accidents in Telangana

Three persons were dead in two separate road accidents that occurred in Hyderabad and Vikarabad districts of Telangana.

In the first case, two people died after a bike rammed into brick-loaded lorry near metro station of Erragadda late on Sunday night. The accident took place when the the victims were heading towards Moosapet from Erragadda. The police who were informed by the passersby rushed to the place and shifted the bodies to hospital morgue. A case has been registered.



In the second case, a person died after being hit by a lorry her at Gadisingapur of Parigi mandal in Vikarabad. A homeguard who was informed about the accident was also hit by a vehicle. The home guard was escaped with minor injuries.



The Parigi police registered a case and took up an investigation.