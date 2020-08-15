3 FoBs to come up in Kukatpally zone

Kukatpally: Most of the times, pedestrians face difficulties to cross busy roads during peak hours due to lack of proper pathway in Kukatpally zone. Keeping this in view and help them comfortably cross the roads and junctions, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Kukatpally Zone has proposed constructing three foot over bridges (FOB) in the zone. The structures would also be equipped with escalators or lifts for the convenience of users, especially senior citizens.

According to GHMC officials, three new FOBs will come up at Shapur Nagar near Ranga Bhujanga Theatre, at Jeedimetla main road near SHA theatre, and at Balanagar near NSKK School.

Soumya Rao, the GHMC assistant engineer, Kukatpally zone, said, "As these areas are busiest stretches in northern parts of the city and every time pedestrians are forced to cross the road, riksing their safety due to heavy traffic, especially at night time, we have planned to construct FoBs. Last week construction works on FoB at Balanagar near NSKK School were started and it would take nearly three months to complete. Two more FoB works would start very soon."

Around Rs 3.7 lakh is sanctioned for the FoB at Ranga Bhuanga Theatre, Shapur Nagar, Rs 2.5 lakh for Balanagar FoB, Rs 2.5 lakh at for Jeedimetla main road FoB near SHA theatre. Apart from widening roads works, safety measures to accidents and junction improvement work in various areas are in progress.